Do you really know what’s in the wine you’re guzzling?

Have you ever stopped to wonder what is actually in the glass of wine that you’re drinking? Do you think it’s just grapes? Think again. There’s often a lot more that gets put in – you just don’t know about it.

However, that’s all changing in the EU this week, and maybe it will put pressure on our government to think about doing the same here. Up until 8 December, the legal requirements for labelling in the EU has been the same as here in the UK, focussing primarily on the producer, region and country of origin, year of production and alcohol content. Whilst almost all food and drink sold in the UK give a full list of ingredients and additives, wine has been exempt from this apart from “contains sulphites”. Producers selling wine in the EU will now have to list nutritional content, energy value – yes, wine does have calories – and, most importantly, ingredients.

We have a romanticised version of wine in our head, and sadly, that is so far from the reality of most of the wines consumed in the UK. The image of the winemaker lovingly harvesting their grapes by hand, pressing them by foot in a dark, cool cellar and ageing them in beautiful oak barrels ready for our consumption couldn’t be farther from the reality. Large scale commercial wine production is a highly mechanised, industrial-agricultural process, and now bottles sold on the continent will have an ingredient list to prove it. Think flavourings, additives, enzymes, and other component composite ingredients.