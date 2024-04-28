The secret behind the so-called ‘rules’ of wine

I loved sauvignon blanc when I first started getting into wine (it’s not my favourite grape now, but tastes change). When I plucked up the courage to go into a very austere-looking wine shop in London and boldly asked for a delicious, crisp “cabernet sauvignon”, the (male) sales assistant looked at me, and said, are you sure? I said, yes, ideally chilled please, and, no jokes, he laughed right at me. I felt utterly humiliated.

I had got it wrong. This was just the start of my many “errors” in wine connoisseurship: I muddled up grape varieties and regions, I always saved wine for “special occasions”, I kept wine because I thought it got better with age, and I believed that small French wine goblets were great (actually, I still do, despite any smug wine bore who tells me otherwise).

I had little understanding of the etiquette of wine, and was shocked at how many unspoken rules there were. Thankfully I now know that most of these “rules” are total nonsense – but they still manage to act as a barrier to people discovering the joy of elixir of the grape, and I can’t stand it.