Dalwhinnie’s 15-year-old single-malt whisky is just £38 at Amazon

Raise a glass! Amazon is offering 25 per cent off bottles of Dalwhinnie scotch whisky.

Whether you’re looking to buy a tasty tipple for a thirsty friend or just replenishing your embattled drinks cabinet, the 15-year-old single-malt is a great buy in its own right. But now the popular whisy has been given an impressive saving, being reduced from £51 to £38 at Amazon for a limited time.

The Scottish distillery is known for producing excellent, easy-drinking and great value whiskies, and Dalwhinnie 15 ranks among our favourites in this price range.

If whisky isn’t your preferred poison, Amazon’s got plenty of alternative booze deals to check out, too. You might be interested in a deal on Kraken spiced rum (was £35, now £28.50, Amazon.co.uk) or a bottle of Taittinger (was £43, now £33, Amazon.co.uk).

Dalwhinnie 15-year-old single-malt scotch whisky: Was £51, now £38, Amazon.co.uk

This is one of the best bottles of single-malt Scottish whisky you can find for less than £50. A nutty sip with fresh notes suited to cold winter evenings, Dalwhinnie’s 15-year-old offering is an exceptional and well-rounded vintage from one of Scotland’s most celebrated distilleries.

The drink is said to have a smooth aromatic heather and honey sweetness, making it a great choice for whisky connoisseurs and beginners alike. Created with easy-drinking in mind, it has malty-sweet flavours with a smooth and smoky warmth, and is best served chilled or over ice. It makes the perfect gift for whisky lovers looking for a deliciously enjoyable single malt.

