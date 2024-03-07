Jump to content

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been

The deal sees the best Android phone of last year reduced to just £629

Steve Hogarty
Thursday 07 March 2024 12:06
The black, white and hazel colourways are all discounted in both 128GB and 256GB

Looking for a deal on one of last year’s best phones? You’re in luck. The 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £629. That’s a huge discount of £240 on its original price.

The newer Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones launched in October – and make an appearance in our round-up of the best phones of 2024 – but this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Pixel 7 Pro on sale for. It’s still a superb phone we’d recommend.

All three colourways, hazel, obsidian and snow, are enjoying a 26 per cent discount. If you’re in the market for more storage space, you’ll find a smaller 23 per cent discount on the 256GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro (was £949, now £729, Amazon.co.uk).

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (£1,349, Amazon.co.uk).

The newer Pixel 8 is cheaper still at Amazon (was £699, now £554.99, Amazon.co.uk). The 6.2in Android phone runs on the faster Tensor G3 processor and introduces a few new camera tricks like ‘best take’, which blends multiple group photos together to make sure everyone is smiling and looking at the camera.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With more than £200 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

