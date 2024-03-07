The Google Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking for a deal on one of last year’s best phones? You’re in luck. The 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £629. That’s a huge discount of £240 on its original price.

The newer Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones launched in October – and make an appearance in our round-up of the best phones of 2024 – but this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Pixel 7 Pro on sale for. It’s still a superb phone we’d recommend.

All three colourways, hazel, obsidian and snow, are enjoying a 26 per cent discount. If you’re in the market for more storage space, you’ll find a smaller 23 per cent discount on the 256GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro (was £949, now £729, Amazon.co.uk).

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (£1,349, Amazon.co.uk).

The newer Pixel 8 is cheaper still at Amazon (was £699, now £554.99, Amazon.co.uk). The 6.2in Android phone runs on the faster Tensor G3 processor and introduces a few new camera tricks like ‘best take’, which blends multiple group photos together to make sure everyone is smiling and looking at the camera.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With more than £200 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

