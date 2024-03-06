This £20 medium-bodied red wine will pair well with your Sunday roast

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Mother’s Day just around the corner and Easter on the horizon, there are plenty of upcoming reasons to celebrate. As always, this means planning delicious food to share with friends and family and tasty drinks for raising a glass.

Whether you favour fizz, love fresh white wine or prefer a full-bodied red, as always, our shopping experts are here to help inform your vino choices. While you may associate red with hunkering down in front of a cosy fire in the winter, it’s a year-round pick perfect for pairing with everything from roast dinners to plates of pasta.

If you’re seeking a recommendation, this Vinos La Zorra ituero sounds like the perfect plonk for relaxing and celebrating. The medium-bodied red is stocked at Perfect Cellar where you can nab a tempting 15 per cent off this bottle.

Here’s everything we know about the deal, which sees the Vinos La Zorra ituero wine reduced to just over £20.

Vinos La Zorra ituero 2019: Was £23.95, now £20.36, Perfectcellar.com

Vintage: 2019

2019 Grapes: Rufete

Rufete Region: Sierre De Salamanca, Spain

Sierre De Salamanca, Spain ABV: 14%

This medium-bodied Spanish red originates from the Sierre De Salamanca region, with the grapes being fermented in French oak barrels for a unique taste. It’s said to offer clean and crisp flavours, combining mint, balsamic vinegar, tobacco and even toffee-tasting notes and aromas. Perfect for pairing with pasta or beef, it’s a versatile red wine pick suitable to tuck into across all seasons.

Should you be shopping for an Easter wine, or looking for a new vino recommendation, don’t miss the 15 per cent discount which is available on this bottle right now. The saving takes this ituero down to little more than £20, which we think is well worth raising a glass to.

