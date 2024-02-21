Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re raising a glass to the woman that raised you or simply honouring the maternal figures in your life, there’s no better way to toast to their love and guidance than with a carefully curated selection of wines.

We’ve teamed up with our esteemed wine partners at Perfect Cellar to bring you the creme de la creme of Mother’s Day sips. From elegant Chardonnays to bold red blends, we’ve scoured the vineyards to find the perfect pours for this special occasion.

And, more excitingly, Independent readers can use the code INDYFORMUM at checkout to get an exclusive 20 per cent off these six stunning styles.

So grab your corkscrew and get ready to uncork some joy, because we’ve lined up the top six wines guaranteed to make Mother’s Day memorable, featuring gems like the Albert Bichot Viré-Clessé 2021, Orin Swift’s 8 Years in the Desert 2021 and the Folc English Rosé 2022.

With each bottle promising a unique flavour adventure, there’s something here to delight every palate.

With its refreshing character and delightful complexity, Albert Bichot’s Viré-Clessé from 2021 is sure to make your mum feel cherished and appreciated this Mother’s Day. Hailing from the prestigious Viré-Clessé appellation in Burgundy, this wine is a testament to the Bichot family’s century-spanning dedication to winemaking excellence. With a stellar 93-point rating from Wine and Spirits Magazine, it’s no wonder this wine stands out among the best. Upon pouring a glass, the air fills with the aroma of white flowers, lemon and juicy white peaches, setting the stage for a sensory journey. On the palate, experience a symphony of flavours, from zesty lemon and ripe mango to subtle floral notes, all balanced by a beautiful minerality that lingers with a touch of sweetness on the finish. It’s like a gentle caress for the taste buds, leaving you craving another sip. Pair this exquisite wine with Mum’s favourite seafood or a succulent white meat for a match made in culinary heaven. Its versatility knows no bounds, making it the ideal companion for any occasion, especially when celebrating the extraordinary woman who raised you.

Looking to impress your mum with a wine as bold and unforgettable as she is? Look no further than the Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert 2021, a Zinfandel blend that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on her taste buds. Crafted by Orin Swift Cellars, known for pushing the boundaries of winemaking, this wine is the fifth instalment in a rare and cherished series. With a stellar 94-point rating from Decanter, it’s no wonder this wine stands out. Upon pouring a glass, you’re greeted by a deep maroon core, hinting at the richness that lies within. The aroma is nothing short of captivating, with notes of wild blackberry, pepper and oatmeal raisin cookie dancing on the nose. Take a sip and experience a union of flavours, from brambly raspberry and black cherry to ripe blueberry and a touch of cacao. The wine finishes with ripe tannins and sweet oak notes, leaving you longing for another sip. Pair this spicy, bold red with your mum’s favourite red meat dish or a selection of strong cheeses for a culinary adventure she won’t soon forget. Its complex profile and velvety texture make it the perfect companion for an evening of indulgence and celebration.

Indulge in the essence of English summer with Folc English Rosé, a vibrant and lively still Rosé that’s as delightful as a sunny day in the countryside. Crafted from a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay and an array of other grapes sourced from family-run vineyards in Kent and East Sussex, Folc’s Rosé has garnered acclaim across the wine world. With a string of accolades, including a Gold at the Independent English Wine Awards and the prestigious “Star of Kent” award, it’s no wonder Folc is hailed as the highest scoring still English Rosé in the country. Upon pouring a glass, you’re met with a pale salmon hue, hinting at the luscious flavours to come. Take a sip for summer berries, ripe peach and elderflower dancing on your palate. The crisp acidity refreshes, while notes of raspberry and lime zest add a delightful twist. It’s like sipping on sunshine in a bottle, perfect for pairing with a BBQ feast or enjoying poolside with friends. Founded in 2019 by the dynamic duo Elisha Rai and Tom Cannon, Folc embodies the joy of community and the simple pleasures of rural English life. With each sip, you’re transported to hazy summer days spent with loved ones, where picnics linger beyond sundown and al fresco dinners are savoured under the stars. With its delicious flavours and heartwarming backstory, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Mum and the cherished moments you’ve shared together.

Raise a glass to elegance and tradition with Emile Dupuis Champagne NV, a tribute to the esteemed eponymous French chef that embodies the essence of craftsmanship and expertise dating back to 1845. Matured for two years, this exquisite cuvee is a harmonious blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier sourced from various vintages. With each sip, you’re greeted by expressive aromas of white fruit and freshly baked bread, followed by subtle hints of flowers and spice. The palate delights with flavours of bruised apple and a touch of vanilla, culminating in a dry and persistent effervescence that dances on the tongue. This entry-level NV champagne is easy to love, making it the perfect choice for toasting to special occasions or simply enjoying as an aperitif. With its layers of apricot, citrus, minerals and toast, it offers a delightful complexity that lingers through the medium-long finish. With its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship, this wine is the perfect way to honour the most important woman in your life.

Experience the allure of Elgin’s cool climate with Off the Record Chenin Blanc, the fifth vintage of a captivating project between brothers Mark and Bobby Wallace. Sourced from a very small parcel of Chenin Blanc grapes, this wine is a true gem, with only 2,700 bottles produced. Barrel-fermented and aged for 10 months in second, third and fourth fill barriques, it exudes elegance from the first sip to the last. Upon pouring a glass, you’re greeted by an attractive pale straw colour that hints at the complexity within. The nose entices with citrus notes that gracefully unfold onto the palate, accompanied by a rich, creamy mouthfeel that lingers long after each sip. Notes of cream, oak, minerals and stone fruit dance on the palate, culminating in a buttery oak finish with a subtle hint of smoke. This project is a labour of love, with wild fermentation and partial malolactic fermentation in the barrel, and absolutely no added enzymes, yeast or fining agents. It’s a testament to the brothers’ commitment to crafting wines of exceptional quality and character. With its complexity, elegance and heartfelt backstory, it’s sure to make her feel appreciated and cherished.

Mas Amiel Legende Maury Sec 2018 is a wine steeped in history and crafted with meticulous care from old vineyard plots dating back to 1949. Hand-harvested and fully de-stemmed, this Grenache Noir (80 per cent) and Carignan (20 per cent) blend undergoes a rigorous selection process, ensuring only the finest grapes make it into the bottle. The result? A wine with exceptional aromatic depth that reflects the unique terroir of Maury. Upon pouring, you’re greeted by a deep, clear, dark crimson hue that hints at the richness within. The nose is a symphony of blueberry, blackcurrant, plum, cherry and hints of chocolate, tobacco and cedar. On the palate, melted tannins and vibrant acidity intertwine, creating a wine that is both rich and full-bodied, with a long, lingering finish. Founded in 1816 by Raymond Amiel, Mas Amiel has endured the trials and tribulations of history, emerging as a leading producer in the region. With its rich flavours, elegant complexity and storied history, this is the perfect bottle to toast mum.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

