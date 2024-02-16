Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chardonnay, often hailed as the king of white grapes, stands as a symbol of both familiarity and complexity in the world of wine. It’s the grape everyone thinks they know until they ask a sommelier: “I hate Chardonnay, can I have a Chablis instead?” If you must know, they’re the same grape.

It’s a grape that spans continents and climates, offering a spectrum of flavours that can confuse and delight even the most seasoned wine enthusiasts. With the help of our trusted wine partners Perfect Cellar, we’re here to unravel the mysteries and the histories, the influence of climate, the impact of oak ageing and how to pair it with food.

On top of that, Independent readers can use the code INDYCHARDO25 at checkout to get 25 per cent off their first order on all Chardonnays on the Perfect Cellar Website.

The history of Chardonnay

Chardonnay’s story begins in the vineyards of Burgundy, France, where it has been cultivated for centuries. However, its global footprint extends far beyond its European origins. Chardonnay has found its way to diverse wine regions across the globe, from the chilly hills of north Burgundy to the sun-drenched vineyards of Australia and California, leaving a mark on every terroir it touches.

How climate and terroir affect the taste of Chardonnay

Chardonnay is the wine world’s shape-shifter, thanks to its penchant for mirroring its surroundings. The flavour profile is as diverse as its geographical spread, leading to what some might call confusing versatility. In cool climates, it’s all about zesty citrus, crisp green apples, and a hint of chamomile, as well as a lighter body and crisper acidity. But venture into warmer territories, and suddenly you’re sitting on a tropical fruit island, with mangoes, melons and peaches dancing on your palate. The influence of climate on Chardonnay is so profound, it not only shapes its flavour profile, but also its textural qualities.

The impact of climate on Chardonnay cannot be overstated – the relationship status could only be described as “It’s complicated”. Cool climates yield wines with higher acidity and more delicate fruit flavours, while warmer climates coax out its sultry, fuller-bodied charm with riper fruit characteristics. Winemaking techniques further shape Chardonnay’s profile, particularly the use of oak and malolactic fermentation, which add layers of complexity, turning Chardonnay into the James Bond of white wines – smooth, suave and a little mysterious.

In regions like southern Burgundy and parts of the New World, oak ageing is a common practice. Oak imparts flavours of sweet spice, vanilla and toasted oak, adding complexity and richness to the wine. Malolactic fermentation, often used in conjunction with oak ageing, contributes creamy textures and buttery notes, further enhancing the wine’s profile.

What food should you drink Chardonnay with?

Now onto the fun part – pairing Chardonnay with food. Think of it as the ultimate wingman at your dinner table. Lighter styles, reminiscent of cool-climate Chardonnays, are your go-to for seafood soirees and fresh salads. Their crisp acidity cuts through rich sauces and enhances the delicate flavours of the fish. Meanwhile, the richer versions, with their fuller body and creamy textures, excel when paired with more substantial fare. These are like the life of the party, mingling effortlessly with fish in creamy sauces, flavourful curries or dishes with a hint of spice. The oakier iterations, with their pronounced vanilla and butterscotch notes, find harmony with creamy mushroom-based sauces, poultry or even rabbit dishes.

In a world full of wine options, Chardonnay stands out as the grape with a split personality – and we wouldn’t have it any other way. With its rich history and multifaceted personality, it continues to captivate wine lovers worldwide. From the limestone soils of Chablis to the sun-kissed vineyards of California, each glass tells a story of terroir, climate and meticulous winemaking. Whether enjoyed on its own or paired with a gourmet meal, Chardonnay remains a timeless classic, forever evolving yet eternally cherished.

Four Chardonnays that embody the versatility of the grape

Oaky and hot climate: Planeta Chardonnay 2022 – £25.98 with discount code INDYCHARDO25

Planeta’s 2022 Chardonnay transports you straight to the sun-soaked vineyards of Sicily (Perfect Cellar)

Dive into a glass of Planeta Chardonnay 2022, and you’re transported to the sun-soaked vineyards of Sicily. With its rich light gold hue, this wine flaunts its credentials from the get-go. On the nose, tropical aromas of mango and butter swirl elegantly, followed by a chorus of acacia. But it’s on the palate where this Chardonnay truly shines, delivering a medley of ripe peach, citrus zing and a subtle hint of minerals. The finish? Oh, it’s a crescendo of honey, cream, and just a touch of yeast. No wonder it snagged the Gold Medal at Merano Wine Hunter – this wine is Sicilian sunshine in a bottle.

Sparkling: Michel Genet ‘MG BB Spirit’ Grand Cru Champagne NV – £35.21 with discount code INDYCHARDO25

Michel Genet’s Grand Cru is a Blanc de Blancs fit for royalty (Perfect Cellar)

Prepare to be dazzled by Michel Genet ‘MG BB Spirit’ Grand Cru Champagne NV – a Blanc de Blancs fit for royalty. With its shimmering gold yellow hue, this Champagne seduces the senses with aromas of freshly baked bread and pastries. On the palate, it’s a symphony of citrus, from zesty lemon to tangy tangerine, with a hint of grapefruit for good measure. But what truly sets this Champagne apart is its complex finish, boasting notes of cocoa and linseed oil that linger on the palate. At under £40, this Grand Cru gem is a steal – sip, savour, and prepare to be amazed.

Non-oaky and light: Louis Michel Chablis 2022 – £26.21 with discount code INDYCHARDO25

Louis Michel’s Chablis is a ballet of flavours that dance from nose to palate (Perfect Cellar)

Louis Michel Chablis 2022 is a ballet of flavours that pirouettes gracefully across the palate. With its pale lemon hue, this Chablis is a study in purity and precision. On the nose, citrus and stone fruit mingle effortlessly, while floral notes add a touch of whimsy. But it’s the palate where this wine truly shines, with flavours of apple, peach and lemon dancing delicately alongside hints of honey and spice. The finish? Medium-plus acidity and a mineral spice that leaves you craving an encore. It’s no wonder this Chablis earned 92 Points from Decanter – it’s elegance in a bottle.

Oaky: Bonterra – The Roost Blue Heron Vineyards Chardonnay 2020 – £29 with discount code INDYCHARDO25

Bonterra’s Chardonnay is a Californian classic (Perfect Cellar)

Bonterra – The Roost Blue Heron Vineyards Chardonnay 2020 is a California classic that’s as comforting as a warm hug. With its medium gold hue, this Chardonnay invites you in with aromas of lemon curd, butter and a hint of banana. On the palate, it’s a delightful blend of lemon drops, lime and cream, with just the right amount of acidity to keep things lively. The finish? A lingering symphony of baked apple, creme brulee and a touch of toffee and nutmeg. It’s like dessert in a glass – decadent, delicious, and utterly irresistible.

Chardonnay trivia: Do you know the answers?

Q. Chardonnay can be found in all styles – True or False?

A. True. It can be sweet, sparkling, still and fortified

Q. What does “Blanc de Blancs Champagne” mean?

A. “White from the Whites.” It’s a white grape Champagne only. Meaning 100% Chardonnay.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.