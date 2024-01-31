Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Petit chablis is not just for summer. Whether you’re hosting a winter dinner party or enjoying a glass by the fire, the right bottle can be enjoyed all year round.

If you’re looking to try something different in February, you’ll be pleased to know that Perfect Cellar is running yet another generous offer on one of its gorgeous bottles of vino. This week it’s Louise Michel’s petit chablis. With an expressive apple and citrus zest aroma, it’s got a vibrant acidity.

The white is described as crisp and medium-bodied, with a striking bright white gold colour. Helping you replenish your wine rack on a budget, Perfect Cellar is offering you a 25 per cent discount for a limited time only. Tempted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Louise Michel petit chablis 2022: Was £30.45, now £22.80, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar )

Vintage: 2022

2022 Grape: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Region: Burgandy

Burgandy ABV: 12.5%

This wine hails from a vineyard owned by the Michel family, who have crafted wines in Chablis since the 19th century, so you can expect this bottle to be a joy to drink.

Characterised by a white gold colour, it features an “expressive apple and citrus zest”. It’s described as being bone dry and super crisp on the palette, with a refreshing finish. What’s more, it boasts an impressive Decanter score of 92 points.

If you’re in need of any further convincing, Perfect Cellar is offering you an exclusive discount of 25 per cent from Thursday 1 February to Monday 5 February. Should you be looking for the perfect wine to indulge in this winter and beyond, make it this one.

