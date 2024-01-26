The best from Down Under: Get 25% off these eight amazing Australian wines

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

National Australia Day is a wonderful opportunity to honour the rich cultural hertiage and diverse winemaking traditions of the land down under. Dating back to the early 19th century, Australia’s winemaking journey has blossomed into a dynamic tapesty of over 65 wine regions, each with its own unique terroir and grape varietals.

What distinguishes Australian wines is the absence of stringent regulations, allowing winemakers the freedom to experiment and innovate. From the sun-drenched valleys of Barossa to the cool, coastal regions of Margaret River, Australian wines offer a kaleidoscope of flavours and styles.

To celebrate this Australia Day, why not raise a glass of Australian wine and discover the bold flavours and distinctive character that have captivated wine enthusiasts worldwide?

And for Independent readers, there’s an extra reason to rejoice with an exclusive 25 per cent discount on all Australian wines from our esteemed wine partner Perfect Cellar using the cody INDYAUSSIE.

Here’s our selection of the finest Australian wines from Perfect Cellar, catering to both newcomers and connoisseurs alike.

The white made to last

Briar Ridge Dairy Hill Semillon 2022 - £28.84 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Semillon

Alcohol: 12%

Awards: 97 Points - Halliday Wine Companion; Halliday 5 Red Star Winery

The Briar Ridge Dairy Hill Semillon 2022 stands as a pinnacle of Australian winemaking, earning a remarkable 97 points from the Halliday Wine Companion and a spot in Matthew Jukes’ 100 Best Australian Wines. From the esteemed Halliday 5 Red Star Winery, this Semillon is a pure expression of its terroir, boasting aromas of kaffir lime leaf and lemongrass followed by a crisp palate of citrus fruits and savoury thyme notes. With its delicate hue and bracing acidity, it pairs beautifully with oysters or promises to age gracefully for up to 20 years. Located in the scenic Mount View region of the Hunter Valley, Briar Ridge Winery embraces tradition while pushing boundaries under the guidance of award-winning winemaker Alex Beckett. This wine encapsulates the essence of Australian craftsmanship and innovation, making it a true standout in the world of wine.

BUY NOW

Rhône-like experience

Grove Estate Kingsvale Vineyard Shirax 2013 - £30.71 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Shiraz

Alcohol: 14.5%

The Grove Estate Kingsvale Vineyard Shiraz 2013 is a rare gem that captivates the senses with its sweet fruity flavours and structured finish. Representing the final harvest from the esteemed Kingsvale Vineyard, this Shiraz embodies the richness and full-bodied character reminiscent of Barossa-style wines. Despite its age, the wine maintains a remarkable freshness, showcasing notes of leather, oak and earthiness complemented by jammy strawberry undertones. With soft tannins and a hint of spice, it offers a well-balanced and complex palate experience, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. Produced by Grove Estate, nestled within the scenic Hilltops Region of New South Wales, this wine is a testament to the estate's commitment to excellence and innovation. Whether enjoyed now or aged for another decade, the Kingsvale Vineyard Shiraz 2013 is sure to delight wine enthusiasts with its timeless charm and impeccable craftsmanship.

BUY NOW

Bobar Viognier 2022 - £33.94 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Viognier

Alcohol: 11%

Awards: 91 Points - The Wine Front

The Bobar Viognier 2022, awarded 91 points by The Wine Front, is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship of Sally and Tom Belford, pioneers of the natural wine movement in Yarra Glen. Grown in the Homestead vineyard at the base of Christmas Hills, this Viognier captures the essence of the Yarra Valley floor with its full expression and restrained elegance. Delicate notes of poached pear, quince, jasmine blossom and lemon rind dance on the palate, complemented by subtle hints of pastry and crème patissiere. With its beautiful weight and structure, enhanced by time on lees and old barrels, this wine offers both complexity and drinkability. Fresh, creamy and effortlessly enjoyable, it showcases the purity of handcrafted winemaking and sustainable practices, inviting wine enthusiasts to savour every sip of its vibrant charm and authenticity.

BUY NOW

Everyday Chardonnay

Fowles Wine Are You Game? Chardonnay 2020 - £14.06 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Chardonnay

Alcohol: 13.5%

Awards: Bronze Medal - Decanter World Wine Awards

The Fowles Wine Are You Game? Chardonnay 2020, awarded a Bronze Medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards, is a delightful expression of cool climate winemaking from Victoria, Australia. Blending Chardonnay with a dash of Sauvignon Blanc, it presents a medium-bodied palate bursting with flavours of fresh nectarine, grapefruit and pear, complemented by a soft, creamy texture and subtle hints of oak. With vineyards situated in the picturesque Strathbogie Ranges region, Fowles Wine benefits from a unique terroir akin to renowned wine regions worldwide. Pale gold in colour, this Chardonnay exudes aromas of tropical fruits and subtle oak, leading to a palate brimming with tropical fruit acidity and a fresh, slightly chalky texture. With its refreshing profile and nuanced complexity, it’s a true testament to Fowles Wine's commitment to crafting exceptional cool climate wines that capture the essence of their remarkable terroir.

BUY NOW

Everyday Cab

McWilliams MCW 660 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 - £13.46 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon

Alcohol: 14%

The McWilliams MCW 660 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 exemplifies the pinnacle of Australian winemaking, drawing upon the rich diversity of climates across the nation’s renowned wine regions. Sourced from the cool-climate and high-altitude vineyards of the Hilltops wine region in New South Wales, this Cabernet Sauvignon boasts a distinctly varietal nose of ripe plum, fruitcake and bay leaf, underscored by notes of dark chocolate fruits and sophisticated graphite oak. On the palate, it delivers a classically structured, medium-bodied profile, with silky cassis depth of fruit leading to a finish adorned with fine-grained varietal tannins. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by McWilliam's Wines, a historic winery with roots dating back to 1877, this Reserve Cabernet stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in every bottle.

BUY NOW

Affordable fine wine

D’Arenberg The Dead Arm Shiraz 2018 - £34.46 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Shiraz

Alcohol: 14.5%

The D’Arenberg The Dead Arm Shiraz 2018, lauded with an impressive 96 Points by James Suckling, stands as a beacon of excellence in Australian winemaking. Named after the vine disease Eutypa Lata, this Shiraz paradoxically represents the pinnacle of its craft. Exhibiting a pronounced savoury character, it offers a luxurious, full-bodied experience with notes of dark fruits, damson plum and intriguing fennel seed nuances. Layers of complexity unfold with rich balsamic glazed beets, roasted meats and jus, culminating in an unparalleled sensory journey. Robust tannins and impeccable balance characterise this world-class wine, offering a palate of ripe black fruits, vanilla and hints of spice. Crafted from selected parcels of premium fruit, d’Arenberg showcases its century-long legacy of winemaking expertise. With a commitment to environmental sustainability and traditional methods, this wine exemplifies the harmony between tradition and innovation at d’Arenberg, securing its status as one of Australia’s premier Shiraz offerings.

BUY NOW

Audacious (and delicious) creations

Briar Ridge Albarino 2022 - £23.96 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Albarino

Alcohol: 13%

Awards: 95 Points - James Halliday / Halliday 5 Red Star Winery

The Briar Ridge Albariño 2022, awarded an impressive 95 Points by James Halliday and hailing from the esteemed Halliday 5 Red Star Winery, embodies the epitome of excellence in winemaking. With its lush and rich profile, this Albariño tantalises the senses with ripe apricot and peach aromas accented by hints of gingerbread spice. Its beautifully rounded finish boasts balanced acidity and a long, richly textured aftertaste, offering a truly indulgent experience.

Praised by critics and enthusiasts alike, this wine showcases vibrant notes of honey, guava, grapefruit and minerals, with a refreshing character perfect for pairing with oysters. Its vibrant hue and aromas of green apple, lime, and pear underscore its elegance and complexity. Crafted by the award-winning team at Briar Ridge, this Albariño is a testament to their commitment to tradition and innovation, setting them apart as a hallmark of excellence in the Hunter Valley wine region.

BUY NOW

Briar Ridge Fiano 2022 - £23.96 with code INDYAUSSIE

(Perfect Cellar)

Grape: Fiano

Alcohol: 12.5%

Awards: 92 Points - The Wine Front / Halliday 5 Red Star Winery

The Briar Ridge Fiano 2022, a limited release from the esteemed Halliday 5 Red Star Winery, epitomises excellence in winemaking with its traditional style and superb quality. Awarded an impressive 92 Points by The Wine Front, this Fiano showcases aromatic notes of honeysuckle and orange blossom, leading to an intensely flavoured palate rich with ginger spice, Nashi pear and subtle nutty characters. Its rich and textured mid-palate, combined with a crisp, persistent finish, offers a truly delightful sensory experience.

With tasting notes of lemon, honey and apricot, this wine delights the palate with its medium-bodied profile and medium plus acidity. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by Briar Ridge’s award-winning winemaker, Alex Beckett, this Fiano exemplifies the winery’s commitment to tradition and innovation. From its pale straw colour to its vibrant aromas and complex flavours, it stands as a shining example of Hunter Valley winemaking at its finest.

BUY NOW

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article