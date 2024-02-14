Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While summer may feel like a long way off, before we know it, we will be sipping cold drinks and basking in the sun (we promise). But there’s no need to wait for a sunny day to enjoy a bottle of white wine, as a great glass of vino can (and should) be sipped at any time of year.

Whether you want something dry and light or fruity and refreshing, there’s a white wine to suit pretty much all tastes and occasions, and Perfect Cellar is a great place to start when looking for your ideal match.

With a huge range of unique and delicious vinos on offer at Perfect Cellar, you can become a wine connoisseur with ease, without breaking the bank. From cases to singular bottles and even subscriptions that see wine delivered right to your door each month, what more could you want?

To top it all off, we’ve got our hands on an exclusive deal for The Independent readers, giving you a refreshing 25 per cent off this chenin blanc that is like sunshine in a bottle – you’re welcome.

Angus Paul on a flight of furious fancies 2022: Was £29.25, now £21.93, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar)

Vintage: 2022

2022 Grape: Chenin blanc

Chenin blanc Region: South Africa

South Africa ABV: 12.5%

This bottle makes a great first impression. The artistic label and wax-dipped cork make it perfect for displaying at your next dinner party. The chenin blanc hails from South Africa, where the producers, Angus Paul, believe in minimal intervention when it comes to their winemaking, letting the landscape do the work.

The ancient vines grow through rocky granite soil and are pushed along by the Cape South Easter winds. Perfect Cellar assures us it’s this start in life that makes the vino “not merely a wine but a vivid, mouthwatering revelation, brimming with vitality and charm”. Sign us up.

The texture and flavour profile of this chenin blanc is said to be particularly tight, holding moorish acidity. Touted as being packed with notes of white stone fruits and golden apples, this wine should make for a great accompaniment for salads and fish, or you can enjoy a glass on its own. By the sounds of it, it’ll transport you to summery days.

If all that wasn’t enough to tempt you, this bottle currently has 25 per cent off from Thursday (15 February) to Monday (19 February). Cheers!

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

