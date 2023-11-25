Get £50 off these six and 12-bottle fine wine cases worth nearly £200

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In an exciting collaboration, The Independent has joined forces with online retailer Perfect Cellar to offer our readers exclusive discounts on a curated selection of fine wines.

Elevate your at-home wine experience with two introductory cases: a six-bottle collection and a lavish 12-bottle assortment. Unveiling an opportunity to savour exceptional wines from the comfort of your home at an exclusive price, Perfect Cellar brings together innovation and tradition and ensures every bottle tells a unique story.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine aficionado or a novice eager to explore, The Independent’s 6 Bottle Introductory Case is a gateway to a world of diverse tastes and aromas that won’t break the bank. Indulge in the effervescent sophistication of the Emile Dupuis Brut Champagne NV, a sparkling masterpiece that sets the tone for the Christmas season.

The 6 Bottle Introductory case is a gateway to a world of diverse tastes and aromas (Perfect Cellar)

Traverse the nuanced landscape of reds with the Château Grand Tayac Margaux, delivering the elegance of a Bordeaux, and Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon, a robust South African varietal that captives with its depth. Explore the Italian charm of the Cagliero Canebbio Langhe Nebbiolo DOC, a red with a complex and aromatic profile.

For lovers of whites, the Lauverjat Moulin des Vrillères Sancerre Blanc brings the crisp freshness of Sauvignon Blanc, while the Mar de Frades Albariño Rias Baixas introduces the vibrant flavours of Albariño, a Spanish gem from the southwestern coast.

From the pop of the champagne cork to the last sip of Albariño, this collection promises a diverse and delightful expedition into the world of fine wines.

The 12 Bottle Introductory Case promises to be a feast for the senses (Perfect Cellar)

For those seeking a more extensive exploration, The Independent’s 12 Bottle Introductory Case is a luxurious indulgence that’s good value for money. This fine wine assortment, featuring prestigious wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rioja and beyond, promises to be a feast for the senses.

The Domaine de Bois Mozé Crémant de Loire NV leads the sparkling selection, offering effervescence and sophistication.

Dive into the reds with bottles such as the Albert Bichot Coteaux Bourguignons, Casa La Rad “Solarce” Rioja Tinto or Lui and William Dominio de Taurum Toro, each delivering a unique flavour profile from their respective regions.

The whites shine with Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Vina Almirante Caino Blanco and Domaine de la Furonnière Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, and more.

This mixed case is an exquisite ensemble, making it the perfect gift or a self-indulgent treat for those seeking a diverse and premium selection of wines.

To take advantage of these exclusive discounts, simply visit Perfect Cellar’s website and use the code INDY50 to get £50 off your order.

Perfect Cellar, awarded Best Small Wine Retailer by Decanter this year, is on a mission to make fine wine accessible – and make sense – to everyone. Launched in 2020 by French wine enthusiast Moez Seraly, Perfect Cellar has swiftly become one of the fastest-growing direct-to-home wine retailers thanks to its no-faff approach to introducing passionate, sustainable producers to discerning wine enthusiasts with the help of technology.

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article