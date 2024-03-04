10 best Mother’s Day gifts for 2024, from jewellery to perfume

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Spoil the maternal figure in your life, with these thoughtful present ideas
With Mother’s Day just around the corner (Sunday 10 March), the time has come to start thinking about how you’re going to spoil the mother figure in your life on their special day.
Whether you want to treat your mum, grandmother, auntie, or someone else who has made an impact on your life, we’ve gathered a range of present ideas, so you can treat that special someone to something they’ll truly love.
No two mums are alike, so choosing the perfect Mother’s Day gift can be quite a challenge. The trick is to think about what she likes to do or what makes her smile. Is she a fashionable mum, a beauty buff or someone who loves curling up on the sofa with a hot cup of tea? Is she outdoorsy or does she thrive when cooking up a storm in the kitchen?
There’s no one rule for what makes a great gift, other than to consider your giftee’s tastes and interests. Do that, and you’ll be on to a winner. Of course, if you’re really stuck, something boozy or chocolatey is sure to go down a treat, as are personalised gifts.
As seasoned givers and receivers of Mother’s Day gifts, we know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. We spent weeks testing every single product featured in this list, and have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys but we’ve been careful to ensure none of our suggestions will break the bank.
This elegant photo frame is almost certainly guaranteed to put you in the running for favourite child. It’s a gift that exudes luxury, without costing the earth, and it also has the potential to tug on heartstrings. While most mums have thousands of photos of their children on their phones, nothing beats a hard copy, especially one framed by slim squares of beautiful mother of pearl and a silver-plated border.
We also love that this sleek photo frame comes packaged in an illustrated gift box, making it feel a bit more special. While this particular size, which holds photos measuring 3in x 3in, would make a great addition to any bedside table or desk, there are three other sizes available, including 4in x 6in (£45, Thewhitecompany.com), 5in x 7in (£55, Thewhitecompany.com) and 8in x 10in (£75, Thewhitecompany.com).
If your recipient loves to try out new fragrances but you don’t quite have the budget for a designer scent, consider this purse-friendly eau de toilette from M&S. The British institution has gone viral for its impressive beauty offerings in recent months, with many of its fragrances being touted as affordable alternatives to pricier bottles.
One of our favourites is the fresh mandarin scent, which has been likened to Carolina Herrera’s good girl (£86, Boots.com). The M&S fragrance, which comes in a chic glass bottle, has a citrusy scent with a gorgeous sweetness to it, thanks to notes of orange flower, ylang ylang, amber and vanilla.
For just £10, you get a 100ml bottle and the scent lasts surprisingly well. A new fragrance is always well received, especially when it’s one that smells as good as this.
We think this is the ultimate personalised gift that will undoubtedly leave your mum with a smile on her face and, perhaps, a tear in her eye.
Initial necklaces are thoughtful and timeless presents, whether you choose the recipient’s own initial or that of their little one. We were blown away by the quality of this piece, which we put on in an instant and have yet to take off. The chain, which comes in a choice of two lengths – 17in or 21in – features small beads spread along its length, for added detail, and we loved how easy it is to layer with other necklaces.
Courtesy of Meghan Markle-approved brand Edge of Ember, the necklace comes in a choice of sterling silver or 18k gold plate, but the latter will set you back an additional £10. While it’s one of the pricier options on our list, this is a piece your giftee will treasure for years to come, which we think makes it well worth the price.
Make-up brushes make fantastic gifts for anyone who loves beauty. This set, in particular, is a great choice for experts and novices alike, as it covers all the basics and a little extra. Featuring nine brushes in total, it’s an extensive line-up, with all the essential tools you need to master flawless make-up application. There’s a powder brush, complexion brush, prime brush, concealer brush, shading brush, fan brush, full coverage brush, crease brush and flat liner brush. Each brush is very lightweight and feels incredibly soft on the skin. Plus, we found they wash well, without any moulting.
Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like tea and cake. While you could choose to head out to your nearest fancy tea room, we love the idea of setting up your own afternoon tea experience at home.
If your mum loves nothing more than a natter over a hot brew, Cutter & Squidge has got you covered, with its luxe afternoon tea hamper. Inside, you’ll find a host of sweet fixings, including four scones accompanied by a jar of jam and two mini pots of clotted cream, as well as two brownies and lemon drizzle cakes. Plus, there are deliciously savoury cheese and tomato twists, which can be enjoyed with a delicious cup of the brand’s English breakfast tea.
If you’re unable to be with your mum this Mother’s Day, we love that you can also choose to send this box from afar, directly to her front door, on a chosen delivery date.
A dressing gown is a loungewear staple for many mums. Whether they’ve just stepped out of the shower, are hunkering down on the sofa, or simply haven’t found the time to get dressed, a robe is one of those wardrobe essentials that provides instant comfort.
If your mum’s dressing gown is looking a little ragged or you simply want to treat her to an upgrade, this one from Morris & Co is a must. Made from cotton, the robe feels soft and lightweight. It also comes with lots of stylish features, such as a lapel collar, tie waist and handy pockets. We were instantly smitten with the print, too, which is a gorgeous green floral motif, courtesy of British textile designer and artist William Morris. Your mum will feel like a million dollars every time she’s wrapped up in this robe.
Featuring a stunning design of colourful birds perched on golden branches, and set against a vibrant green background, this mug and candle gift set is sure to make a gorgeous addition to the home.
While the mug is the perfect vessel for mum’s favourite hot drink, the candle helps set a soothing scene with a calming fragrance of sweet mandarin, amber and wild musk, which fills the room almost instantly. Made from a coconut wax blend, the candle has a burn time of up to 42 hours, and we love that the lidded jar can be reused as a trinket pot.
We have to mention the packaging, too – the set comes beautifully presented in a luxuriously foiled gift box with a surprise pop-up scene that features gilded swans in a dreamy moonlight setting, providing the extra wow factor.
If your mum is a jewellery aficionado, help her house her collection in style, with this gorgeous storage solution from Stackers. An ideal choice if you find the idea of buying jewellery too risky, this box will help keep her existing collection safe and tidy.
Designed with two layers, it has plenty of space for necklaces, rings, earrings and even watches. We also love that it comes with a clear glass lid, making it easy to see and access her favourite pieces. Plus, we think it’s great that you can easily add another drawer layer or tailor them further with accessories such as ring holders or bangle towers.
Made from faux leather and lined with velvet, it’s a gorgeous piece that provides the perfect backdrop to really make jewellery pop.
We’re big fans of Elizabeth Scarlett products, and this beautiful pouch is no exception. Designed to make mum’s life a little more organised, this embroidered pouch is incredibly versatile and can be used as a make-up bag, clutch or even a handy space to store all her tech essentials.
A limited-edition design for Mother’s Day, this particular pouch is made from super-soft velvet that’s embellished with colourful “Mum” embroidery and festooned with pink flowers. But don’t let its luxurious feel fool you, as it’s practical, too, and can be chucked in the washing machine if needed. Even better, two per cent of Elizabeth Scarlett’s annual sales go towards the preservation of wild animals.
For those of you struggling to find the perfect gift, flowers are a fail-safe option that any mum would be happy to receive, and you can’t go wrong with this bunch from Bloom & Wild. Sold as part of a bundle designed in collaboration with luxury department store Liberty, the bouquet includes a colourful collection of flowers, including chrysanthemums, snapdragons, clematis and eucalyptus. But the fun doesn’t stop there – your mum will also be treated to a limited-edition box of chocolate truffles, crafted using Ecuadorian cocoa, which we can confirm are truly delicious.
We loved that both the box of chocolates and flowers come wrapped in a limited-edition Liberty print called “rainbow garden”, and that the bundle can be sent directly to your mum if you’re not spending Mother’s Day together.
When it comes to buying a gift for Mother’s Day, the most important thing is ensuring she knows how much you care, so choosing something that shows you know her personality, and what will make her smile is sure to be a hit. For a great all-rounder that most mums would be bowled over to receive, we recommend The White Company’s mother of pearl photo frame, which you can complete with a photo of you both, to really make her day. If you have a bit more budget and are buying for a sentimental mum, Edge of Ember’s initial necklace is a no-brainer, as it’s a timeless piece of jewellery she can wear on repeat.
