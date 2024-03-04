10 best Mother’s Day gifts for 2024, from jewellery to perfume

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Mother’s Day just around the corner (Sunday 10 March), the time has come to start thinking about how you’re going to spoil the mother figure in your life on their special day.

Whether you want to treat your mum, grandmother, auntie, or someone else who has made an impact on your life, we’ve gathered a range of present ideas, so you can treat that special someone to something they’ll truly love.

No two mums are alike, so choosing the perfect Mother’s Day gift can be quite a challenge. The trick is to think about what she likes to do or what makes her smile. Is she a fashionable mum, a beauty buff or someone who loves curling up on the sofa with a hot cup of tea? Is she outdoorsy or does she thrive when cooking up a storm in the kitchen?

There’s no one rule for what makes a great gift, other than to consider your giftee’s tastes and interests. Do that, and you’ll be on to a winner. Of course, if you’re really stuck, something boozy or chocolatey is sure to go down a treat, as are personalised gifts.

How we tested the best Mother’s Day gifts

A selection of the Mother’s Day gifts we tried and tested (Sarah Young)

As seasoned givers and receivers of Mother’s Day gifts, we know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. We spent weeks testing every single product featured in this list, and have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys but we’ve been careful to ensure none of our suggestions will break the bank.

The best Mother’s Day gifts for 2024 are: