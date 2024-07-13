Tributes pour in for Kirsty Wark after she presents BBC Newsnight for the last time

Support truly

Kirsty Wark is being celebrated after presenting BBC’s Newsnight for the last time after 30 years on the show.

Wark announced the decision to leave in October last year, as she promised to quit after the next election, which has just passed.

The 69-year-old wiped away tears as she signed off for a final time on Friday (12 July). She is the longest-serving presenter of the BBC Two current affairs programme.

Newsnight created a special compilation of the presenter’s journey since she joined in 1993, including clips of her interviewing world leaders interspersed with more light-hearted moments from her career.

The video was rounded off with a series of tributes from Tony Blair, Nicola Sturgeon, Gordon Brown and Lord David Cameron. Her BBC colleagues Emily Matilis and Victoria Derbyshire also joined in the send-off, along with touching messages from her children.

TV chef Nigella Lawson joined in the praise online as she wrote, “What a career! A really touching tribute here” on X/Twitter.

Former prime minister Tony Blair called Wark, “tough but fair and always exceptionally smart” as he wished her luck and added “I’m sure you’ll carry on doing great things.”

Meanwhile, Lord Cameron made a joke at his own expense, as he referred to his comeback as foreign secretary following his resignation as prime minister.

open image in gallery Wark leaves the show after 30 years ( BBC/Newsnight )

“Kirsty, many congratulations on over three decades of presenting Newsnight. You have questioned us, quizzed us, held us to account and often terrified us,” he said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“But a great record, many congratulations. Now you’re retiring but you can always retire after a long career and then make a comeback, best wishes, well done with everything.”

open image in gallery Maitlis called Wark ‘the Queen of Newsnight’ ( BBC/Newsnight )

Former SNP leader Sturgeon added, “To say you are a broadcasting titan, obviously across the UK, but particularly here in Scotland would be an understatement. It’s hard to imagine that landscape without you.

“The Queen of Newsnight”



Kirsty Wark presents her final #Newsnight show after 30 years.



Journey back through three decades of her journalism at the heart of the biggest stories.



Watch @BBCTwo | @BBCNews | @BBCiPlayer - 10.30



Producer @Ellieljacobs

Pic Editor @Domlutier pic.twitter.com/obZjWQKp0J — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 12, 2024

“I had a very, very first interview experience with you when I was just 17 or 18 years old. I was in awe of you then and it’s fair to say that hasn’t really changed.”

Emily Maitlis joined in the tributes as she called Wark, the “Queen of Newsnight”, adding, “We love you and we wish you well”.

open image in gallery Wark was left in tears as she signed off ( Newsnight, BBC )

BBC radio 4 presenter Kavita Puri added to the praise online as she called her colleague “a broadcasting legend and a much beloved colleague and friend to so many of us at Newsnight.”

Wark will continue to present BBC shows including The Reunion, Start The Week on Radio 4, as well as documentaries.