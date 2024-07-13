Kirsty Wark wipes away tears during final Newsnight sign-off after 30 years

Kirsty Wark wiped away tears as she signed off BBC Newsnight for the final time after more than 30 years hosting the programme on Friday, 12 July.

The 69-year-old, who is the longest-serving presenter on the BBC Two current affairs show after joining in 1993, will go on to present Front Row on BBC Radio 4.

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron paid tribute to the presenter, with the ex-Tory leader praising Ms Wark for holding politicians to account and often "terrifying" them.

In her final remarks, Ms Wark said: "It has been an honour and a blast."