Kristen Bell has jokingly apologised to a fan after they complained about having to watch a sex scene from Bell’s new show together with their family.

Bell is the star of Netflix’s recently released series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. She plays Anna, a child psychologist who becomes an alcoholic recluse following a personal tragedy.

After befriending her new neighbour (played by Tom Reilly) and his young daughter, she is shocked to see what she believes to be a murder taking place in the house across the street.

The Woman… is proving popular among Netflix users, with the show making it to No 1 on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking.

One viewer, however, took to Twitter to jokingly complain about having to sit through one of the show’s sex scenes with their family.

“Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…” wrote Eric (username @NinosGoodTimes).

Bell apparently found the situation hilarious, responding: “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”

“You need to apologise to my mom right now,” quipped Eric.

The Woman… lampoons the archetypes and clichés of thrillers that have emerged recently, such as Netflix’s critically slated 2021 film The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams.

While the series has some viewers divided, it seems that everyone is saying the same thing about the new series.