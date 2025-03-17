Kristen Davis reveals the Sex and the City storyline that she just hated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If it had been up to Kristin Davis, one plotline would’ve been left out of the comedy series, Sex and the City.

During the March 13 episode of her new podcast, the 60-year-old actor, who played Charlotte York on the show, said she wished the creators didn’t write one episode where Charlotte and her husband Harry (played by Evan Handler) get food poisoning.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” she said.

The season six episode follows Charlotte and Harry on a romantic date at a French restaurant as they taste cheeses and sip on wine. The night unexpectedly ends in disaster when they return home and find themselves plagued with terrible stomachaches. Charlotte runs to the bathroom after Harry locks himself in another one. The two ultimately end up staying in their respective restrooms, laying on the floor in pain for the rest of the night.

Davis said she attempted to convince the writers to cut the scene from the episode but was unsuccessful.

Kristin Davis reveals she wanted writers to cut the ‘Sex and the City’ scene that pictures her and Evan Handler getting sick from food poisoning after a romantic date out ( Getty )

“I went to Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg [the writers] and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?’” she said. “They were like, ‘It’s so funny.’

“I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here,” Davis explained. “I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”

Davis — along with her co-stars Handler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon — reprised her late 1990s roles for the Max reboot series And Just Like That. Kim Cattrall, however, chose not to return as Samantha in the new show.

Season three of the show is scheduled to premiere on the platform sometime in 2025, but the exact date has yet to be announced.

Around the time filming for the upcoming season wrapped, Davis dropped the first episode in her new podcast, Are You a Charlotte?

So far, Davis has spilled the behind-the-scenes details on filming SATC and the show secrets she’s never shared with special guest appearances from Nixon, Sarah Wynter, and the show director Michael Patrick King.

Davis has also spilled some juicy details about her personal life outside of SATC.

In fact, in one episode early on, she admitted she was once “ghosted” by a “very successful” actor after giving him money.

“It’s funny that we didn’t have the term ‘ghosting’ [while filming the original Sex and the City series],” she told fellow SATC alum Sarah Wynter, 51, on the January 20 recording. “A long time ago I was ghosted. I don’t know exactly. It’s hard to define the term ‘ghosting.’ I think it was when there were cell phones.

“I did one time date this out-of-work actor. I think this was before Sex and the City. He’s now very successful. He’s very talented,” she continued. “But at the time, I had money because I had been working,” she continued. “And I was at his house and he had all of these like, ‘Your electricity is going to be turned off’ notices that you get when you can’t pay your bills.

“I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?” she remembered asking him after he “wrecked his motorcycle.”

“Horrible mistake,” Davis said. “Anyone listening, do not lend anyone money that you are dating. It doesn’t end well. It really irked me.” Davis ended up lending him “all of $5,000.”