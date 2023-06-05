Sex and the City star gives verdict on Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Sex and the City’s longtime cast members has shared his thoughts on the much-discussed return of Kim Cattrall, following her feud with series lead star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Evan Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt, the husband of Kristin Davis’s main character Charlotte York, reacted after it was confirmed that Cattrall will have a cameo appearance in the second series of And Just Like That, the rebooted series following the SATC characters in middle age.

Cattrall has not been a part of the Sex and the City universe since the release of the second film adaptation in 2010. She received critical praise and adulation from fans for her performance as Samantha Jones, the sexually adventurous publicist and former best friend to Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

After previously stating her disinterest in reprising her landmark character, having last appeared in the role for the second Sex and the City feature film, Cattrall confirmed her forthcoming appearance in And Just Like That last week.

And for Handler, Cattrall’s return is a welcome addition to the programme.

“I think it is great. I do,” the actor told Peopleof Cattrall’s return on Saturday (3 June).

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Handler said that he learnt of Cattrall’s appearance in the series on “the same day” the rest of the world did.

Kim Cattrall and Evan Handler (Getty)

It has been reported that Samantha will not appear on-screen with any other characters and will instead be seen via a video call.

She will apparently be in virtual conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, following their interaction over text message in season one.

After suffering a rift in their friendship, Carrie and Samantha’s reconciliation was suggested in the season one finale and was later confirmed by showrunner Michael Patrick King.

As of yet, neither Parker, Davis nor Cynthia Nixon, who rounds out the friend quartet as Miranda Hobbs, have commented on their estranged co-star’s return.

And Just Like That season two will air from 22 June on Max in the US and on Sky Comedy in the UK.