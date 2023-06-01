Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

And just like that, it appears Kim Cattrall will be making a “shock return” to the Sex and the City universe after all.

The 66-year-old actor, who starred as Samantha Jones in the seminal HBO comedy-drama, will reportedly appear in a brief cameo in the second season of Max’s spin-off And Just Like That... (available on Sky and NOW in the UK).

Cattrall played Samantha from 1998 to 2004, later returning to the role for two feature films. However, she subsequently suggested she was unwilling to reprise the role again, and did not feature in And Just Like That’s first season.

A new report in Variety claims that Cattrall will make a small cameo in the final episode of And Just Like That’s second season.

The actor is said to have recorded her dialogue on 22 March, according to the outlet’s sources.

It is also claimed that Cattrall recorded her lines without seeing or interacting with the other stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, or series showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The scene will reportedly see Samantha, now based in London, speaking on the phone to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker).

While Cattrall did not feature in the first season of And Just Like That..., her character was alluded to on screen, and communicated with Carrie via text messaging.

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That...' (Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

The season one finale suggested a reconciliation between the characters was on the cards – something that was confirmed by King.

The Independent has reached out to Max for confirmation.

In 2016, Cattrall stated that she was finished with the character of Samantha, amid talk of what was then envisioned as a third Sex and the City film.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Cattrall’s relationship with other members of the cast is said to have been strained following a highly publicised feud with Parker.

During an interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall claimed that Parker “could have been nicer” about her decision to turn down a role in the prospective third Sex and the City film, and stated that the show’s four lead actors were “never friends”.

Cattrall as Samantha in ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

Last year, Parker responded to Cattrall’s public comments for the first time, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that hearing them had been “very painful”.

Parker said: “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

And Just Like That season two debuts on 22 June.