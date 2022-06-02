Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.

Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms.

She said she found these “very painful” because they did not reflect “our experience”, referring to her and her other two costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

She added: “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show.

“And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex in the City’ (New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock)

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie. She also added that the four stars of the show including Nixon and Davis, were “never friends”.

Cattrall went further in February 2018, following the death of her brother Chris. After Parker wrote a comment of condolence on Cattrall’s Instagram, Cattrall posted a photo of a message that read: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

In And Just Like That, Samantha is said to have moved to London after falling out with Parker’s character, Carrie.

Of the plot point, Parker told Andy Cohen on his US talk show earlier this year: “I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Parker concluded her point on THR’s podcast by saying that there was no “catfight” between the two. “There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it.

“There has been one person talking.”