Kristen Schaal recounts ‘devastating’ South Park firing

Kristen Schaal has opened up about getting fired from South Park after just one month.

The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian broached the topic during a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

She was asked about being hired as a writer on South Park the same year she was cast on Flight of the Conchords, HBO’s series based on the comedy duo of the same name, which aired between 2007 and 2009.

“I am such a South Park fan,” Schaal told the publication. “I think South Park is honestly one of the most underrated cultural shows. I think people have taken it for granted at this point. But it is such a force.”

She explained that she “didn’t last long” and was there for about a month, receiving “a warning that I was talking too much”.

“I was pitching too much,” she added. “I’d never been in a writers’ room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, “How about this? How about this? How about this?” And that’s not how it works.”

Schaal said everything is “all good” between herself and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“When I got the call that I’d been let go, it was devastating,” she said, crediting Flight of the Conchords co-creator James Bobin with dispensing the following words of wisdom: “You’re going to get fired, you’re going to get hired, it’s fine.”

Schaal said she has since had “very friendly” interactions with Stone and Parker, adding: “I always root for them. Everything they do is so good.”

The two South Park co-creators have just struck a deal including 14 made-for-streaming movies for the animation franchise, which will also take the animated series through its 30th season. The deal comes with a reported price tag of $900m.