Kristin Davis has said it was a “shock” to be hit with comments about the Sex and the City cast’s aging after the trailer for the new reboot was released.

Davis, 56, stars alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in the revival series And Just Like That. The last time audiences had seen their characters Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda, the actors were in their forties.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Davis told The Sunday Times Style Magazine. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

She said that during their 12-hour filming stints, the paparazzi would spend entire days “trying to get bad pictures”.

Davis continued: “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”

Recalling the focus on her body in the past, she said: “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped’, which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.

“But I also feel – I’m going to be blunt – I feel like, ‘F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Davis added: “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Parker also recently spoke out against the comments on the cast’s aging. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“‘Grey hair, grey hair, grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’ I’m sitting with [US talk show host] Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Davis talked about what it has been like filming without the franchise’s fourth star, Kim Cattrall.

The actor, who played PR woman Samantha, was written out of the series. Read how showrunners dealt with her absence in episode one here.