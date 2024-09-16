Lamorne Morris gives update on New Girl reunion at 2024 Emmys

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Lamorne Morris has discussed his hopes for a potential New Girl reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The actor, 41, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie award for his role in Fargo at the 76th Emmy Awards, starred as Winston Bishop in the much-loved sitcom alongside Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel.

New Girl ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018 and followed teacher Jessica Day (Deschanel) and her roommates (Johnson, Greenfield and Morris) as they navigated their late twenties in Los Angeles.

Speaking to E! on the Emmys red carpet, Morris joked there was one cast member who had been hindering the New Girl reunion.

“Everybody is on the same page that we want to, except for Jake Johnson,” he said. “Jake Johnson, man, you’ve been a problem.”

The Fargo star continued: “We all love the fans so much that we want to give them what they want. What’s wrong, Jake? You don’t love the fans?”

He joked: “Jake Johnson hates the fans!”

open image in gallery Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris as Nick and Winston in ‘New Girl’ ( Fox )

Since New Girl, Johnson has appeared in numerous films, including Phil Lord’s 21 Jump Street and the 2023 comedy Self Reliance.

He also voiced the titular character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel Across the Spider-Verse.

Morris told Entertainment Tonight in January that New Girl wouldn’t “be able to afford” Johnson for a reunion since his “quota is so high now”.

“He has a new movie that just came out, Self Reliance or some s**t like that, you know, that no one seems to be watching,” he said. “But besides that... we would all love to do it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Zooey Deschanel and Johnson as Jess and Nick in ‘New Girl’ ( Fox )

Greenfield, who played Schmidt in the series, previously revealed he would “definitely be open” to a New Girl reunion. Meanwhile, Deschanel also expressed interest in a reboot.

“I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit [the show],” she told The Wall Street Journal.

”It kind of depends on the circumstance. I wouldn’t want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots,” she added.

As well as Johnson, Morris said the future of a New Girl reunion lies in the hands of the sitcom’s creator Elizabeth Meriweather.

“If that’s something she wants to take on,” he said. “It’s not easy to create a show like that – she had a lot of sleepless nights for sure trying to hone in on these characters and write these jokes and these storylines.

“You gotta call her, you gotta call Liz or Jake Johnson because Jake Johnson really ran the ship.”