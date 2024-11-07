Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lamorne Morris has detailed his underlying depression during his TV career.

The New Girl actor, 41, who starred in the much loved sit-com alongside Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel, admitted he particularly struggled while filming the series “Prince” episode, which guest starred the “Kiss” singer, who played himself.

In the episode, Deschanel’s character Jess is invited to a party at Prince’s house, which Morris’ character Winston and the rest of their housemates also blag their way into.

Despite dubbing the episode as one of his “favourite” New Girl instalments from the seven season show, Morris admitted it was the “worst episode to film” due to his mental health struggles.

Speaking on Podcrushed, the actor explained: “I just remember doing a scene, then going in my trailer and just crying for no reason.”

Morris revealed he struggled to identify why his mood was low because “everything was going great” in his life and he wanted to be grateful.

“Work was going great. Everybody was healthy in my family. It was like, ‘What am I complaining about?’” he said. “I didn’t know. I couldn’t pinpoint it to anything.”

open image in gallery Lamorne Morris as Winston in ‘New Girl' ( FOX )

It was only when Morris’ then-girlfriend helped him change his diet, cooked him healthy foods and made him “fresh juice in the morning” that Morris noticed his mood had “shifted”.

The actor shared that he also started going on hikes and being more active. “Before I know it, those [depressive] days are over,” he said.

Morris added that he can now look back on working with Prince, who died two years after appearing on New Girl, with fondness.

“There was so much fanfare around it and so much mystique around him,” he said. “And when you meet him, you’re like, ‘I see why. This man is illuminating. And he’s got so many tassels and zippers.’”

The Fargo star continued: “He was so nice and just soft-spoken and very kind and gentle in the way he would talk to people. So that was a really cool experience.”

open image in gallery Zooey Deschanel, Prince and Jake Johnson in ‘New Girl' ( FOX )

Back in September, Morris spoke about the possibility of a New Girl reunion at the 2024 Emmy Aw ards , claiming his co-star Johnson was the only reason it hadn’t already taken place.

“Everybody is on the same page that we want to, except for Jake Johnson,” he joked. “Jake Johnson, man, you’ve been a problem.

“We all love the fans so much that we want to give them what they want. What’s wrong, Jake? You don’t love the fans?” Morris questioned.

“Jake Johnson hates the fans!”