Lance Reddick’s wife shares statement following actor’s sudden death aged 60

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stephanie Reddick, the wife of the late John Wick actor Lance Reddick, has shared a message on social media following her husband’s death.

On Friday (17 March), it was announced that Reddick had died suddenly, of natural causes.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” wrote Stephanie, in a statement shared on her husband’s social media accounts. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day.

“I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Reddick was best known for his role in The Wire, playing Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels, as well as series such as Fringe, Bosch and Oz.

He was also a celebrated video game actor, and was particularly championed for his role as Commander Zavala in the online shooter franchise Destiny.

Following his death, thousands of Destiny 2 players gathered in the game and held virtual vigils in his honour.

Stephanie and Lance Reddick photographed in 2014 (Getty)

In her statement, Stephanie also referred to this, writing: “To the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.

“Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown,” she added.

Other former friends and peers of Reddick have shared tributes to the actor in the wake of his death, including John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves, and The Wire’s Wendell Pierce.

“A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce tweeted. “The epitome of class.

“A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”