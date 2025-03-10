HBO chief teases Larry David return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO’s Head of Comedy Amy Gravitt has teased a potential television return for Larry David, saying the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator has “got some ideas.”

In 2023, David announced that the twelfth season of Curb would be its last. When the final episode aired last year, fans hailed it as “the best finale ever”.

Gravitt said at the time that no further seasons had been planned, but that she would “love that.”

Now, in a new interview with Deadline, Gravitt confirmed that she had been in contact with the Seinfeld co-creator.

“We’ve been chatting,” said Gravitt. “It seems like like he’s got some ideas for me.”

In a statement announcing the end of Curb, David said he intended to leave his irascible onscreen persona behind.

Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ ( HBO )

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” said David.

“And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

In a statement at the time, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said: “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre.

“Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

The final episode featured Jerry Seinfeld in a guest appearance directly referencing the last episode of Seinfeld.

The earlier sitcom, which ended in 1998, drew a record television audience estimated at around 73 million viewers for its finale.

However, the episode received mixed reviews after it concluded with the show’s main characters sitting in a prison cell together.

In the final moments of Curb, Seinfeld sprung David from prison, telling him: “You don't wanna end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me.”

As they leave the cell, David says: “Oh my God, this is how we should have ended the finale!”

The Independent’s Louis Chilton called the episode “the perfect goodbye.”

“What we got was part victory lap, part metacommentary,” wrote Chilton. “A characteristically unapologetic hour that ties together both halves of David’s almost unparalleled contribution to the past 35 years of American TV comedy.”