Larry David had the most Larry David response when asked why he’s yet to be “cancelled”.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who will return for a 12th season of the HBO series next year, reflected on the show’s legacy while appearing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles.

According to Consequence, he was asked why he is yet to be cancelled for his controversial jokes.

”I don’t know,” David responded. “It’s a very good question. I don’t know why. I don’t like to think about it too much.”

He added: “Well, here’s the thing. There were fans of the show, they liked the show. And they have a good sense of humour. The fans of the show don’t care about political correctness.”

Robert Weide, the show’s executive producer, continued: “You’re just the idiot who didn’t get the memo, and I think that buys you a lot.”

David agreed, stating: “Yeah, I think idiots can get away with a little bit more than the more intelligent brethren.”

Larry David has explained why he thinks he hasn’t been ‘cancelled’ (Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Curb Your Enthusiasm began on HBO in 2000. It took a break after its eighth season in 2011, before returning in 2017. Season 11 aired in 2021.

On Tuesday (3 May), the Netflix is a Joke festival was thrown into chaos after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl.