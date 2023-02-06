Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of The Last of Us are in for a treat thanks to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday (5 February), the fourth instalment of the video game adaptation was released on HBO, with the episode following the next morning in the UK on Sky and NOW.

When the episode ended, it was then revealed that US fans will have less time to wait than usual.

Instead of a full week wait in between episode four and five, viewers will have to wait just five days.

The Last of Us’ fifth episode will be released on HBO Max two days early, seemingly in an attempt to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl, which will take place in the show’s usual timeslot on Sunday (12 February).

This means the episode will be available to stream in the US on Friday (10 February) from 9pm ET/PT (1am GMT). It will also be broadcast in its usual timeslot of 9pm ET/PT on the Sunday.

The Independent has contacted Sky to see if the episode will air any earlier in the UK.

Since debuting in January, The Last of Us has become a huge success, receiving acclaim – in particular for its moving third episode featuring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

The show, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the lead roles, has been renewed for a second season.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

Find The Independent’s review of the series here.