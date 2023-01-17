Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Last of Us star Nico Parker has defended the “inclusive” casting in HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game.

Parker, who is the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker, appears in the post-apocalyptic drama as Sarah, the daughter of protagonist Joel (Pedro Pascal).

When the casting was announced, a small group of fans questioned the casting of Pascal, who hails from Chile, and biracial actor Parker, in roles that are white in the original game.

In a new interview, Parker said that, while she “understands” hardcore fans wanting the show to be true to the game, some critics were simply pushing back against a more diverse cast on screen.

“There are people for whom the game is incredibly important to them,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment.

“But when it comes from a place where it’s just a disdain toward any kind of inclusivity, that’s where I don’t care. I don’t value that opinion and I don’t agree.”

Parker said that she hoped those fans of the game “can look past it and still enjoy the show”, adding: “But I think inclusivity is incredibly important.

“If young kids watch the show and feel they’re represented through race or hair or anything, that’s 10 times more important than anyone who doesn’t like it because they don’t like to see different people on their screen,” she said.

Parker and Pascal in ‘The Last of Us' (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Pascal also addressed the backlash in a recent interview, shrugging and saying: “Sorry. You can’t make everybody happy.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Last of Us game was first released in 2013, with a sequel, The Last of Us Part II, also met with overwhelming acclaim when it was released in 2020.

In a four-star review of HBO’s show, The Independent’s Nick Hilton said that the adaptation was “undoubtedly a new landmark in the seemingly impossible task of adapting video games”.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK. It will air on HBO Max in the US.