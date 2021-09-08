Laura Whitmore tells fans to complain to ITV over Love Island reunion

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has responded to the backlash over the reunion episode, encouraging fans to complain to ITV instead of to her.

The reunion show was criticised after finalists Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were interviewed while sitting in the audience, instead of being given the opportunity to discuss their relationship on the sofa like their fellow islanders.

Others were unhappy with the way Whitmore questioned Lillie Haynes about England footballer Jack Grealish liking her Instagram photos.

After initially responding to viewers, Whitmore posted on her Instagram Story: “As a TV host I do my job. I don’t get to make editorial decisions. There’s a whole team that do that.

“So I’ve been asked by ITV for you to contact them by viewerservices@itv.com for any editorial questions and they will respond. Some things I can answer. Other things I can’t because I’m not in those meetings. I just do my job as best I can.”

She had previously posted: “Hundreds of people work on Love Island. My job is not to organise seating arrangements.

“I barely know what seat I’m sitting in before the show as set changes so much. We invited Kaz to sit with Toby for his exes segment but she didn’t want to and it’s her choice to make.

“Everything is run through with the islanders beforehand. It’s all about choice!”

This series of Love Island came to an end in August, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being named the series’ winners.