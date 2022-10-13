Laura Whitmore responds to Maya Jama being named as new Love Island host

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Laura Whitmore has shared her verdict on Maya Jama being announced as Love Island’s next host.

After months of speculation, Jama was revealed to be next in line to present the show on Wednesday (12 October).

Jama was quoted to be “so excited” to assume the role, while fans of the presenter and the show were equally excited by the news.

Someone who has also expressed positive feelings towards the development is Whitmore, who announced that she was stepping down as host earlier this year.

In a comment alongside the announcement on the programme’s official Instagram page, Whitmore wrote: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab,” with a red heart emoji.

The announcement post shows a short video of Jama scrolling through the internet and seeing several headlines connecting her to the programme.

Eventually, the camera pans out and viewers can see a Love Island-branded suitcase with “Maya” on the front, as the presenter takes a sip from a matching bottle and smiles.

Whitmore had been the host of Love Island since early 2020, when she took over from Caroline Flack to present the series’ first winter season.

She announced her departure in August, weeks after the conclusion of the eighth season, which saw Ekin-Su and Davide walk away as the winners.

Laura Whitmore and Maya Jama (Getty)

In her statement, she explained that the frequent flying involved in hosting the international show clashed with other projects.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She added: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series.”

Whitmore concluded her message with a note to her late friend and colleague, writing: “I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”

Flack died by suicide in February 2020 as Whitmore’s first season as host was airing.

Love Island is set to return to screens in early 2023.