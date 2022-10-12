Maya Jama confirmed as new Love Island host

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Maya Jama has been announced as the new host of Love Island.

The presenter had long been rumoured to be taking up the position after Laura Whitmore announced her departure earlier this year.

In a statement released on Wednesday (12 October), ITV confirmed that Jama will take up hosting duties from the forthcoming winter season in January.

The official notice also included Jama expressing her excitement to host the popular dating competition.

“I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows!” she explained. “I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

ITV executive Paul Mortimer also shared high anticipation for Jama to begin the presenting role, describing her as “cool, charming and charismatic”.

The statement reads: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Love Island will return for season nine in early 2023.