Laura Whitmore announces departure from Love Island over ‘difficult’ format
‘I hope I did you proud Caroline,’ Whitmore wrote
Love Island host Laura Whitmore is leaving the show after three seasons.
Whitmore took over from the late Caroline Flack who presented the ITV2 dating show from 2015 until 2019.
On Monday (22 August), Whitmore wrote on Instagram: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.
“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”
She continued: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.
“I hope I did you proud Caroline.”
Whitmore recently concluded this year’s hosting duties on Love Island and, from September, will make her West End debut in the play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.
Last month, she departed her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.
Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast recently, Whitmore explained that the comments she receives from Love Island viewers take a toll on her.
“With stuff with Love Island, it’s just a bit exhausting sometimes because some of the stuff is just mental,” she said.
“As a host, this takes up not a huge amount of my time compared to my other work. It’s over eight weeks.
“The host only comes on three or four times, it’s always been the way, but it gets the most attention. It’s a bit exhausting and it’s tough.”
This year’s series of Love Island saw Ekin-Su and Davide walk away with the £50,000 prize on 1 August.
