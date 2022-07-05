The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean.

On Sunday (3 July), McLean died aged 33 after a car crash in Bodrum, where he was visiting with Towie cast member Yazmin Oukhellou.

Goodger has since addressed the news of her ex-partner’s death.

In an Instagram story shared on Monday (4 July), she wrote: “RIP Jake. I have no words right now… my thoughts are with your family & friends.”

McLean and Goodger dated from 2012 to 2016.

According to reports from the accident site, McLean was driving a car with Oukhellou as a passenger and lost control of the vehicle. The car then fell off a cliff, a source told The Sun Online.

Locals at the scene said that although emergency services tried to attend to McLean, they were unable to save him.

Oukhellou is being treated for her injuries in a hospital in Turkey.

(Lauren Goodger Instagram)

Oukhellou had been in an on-off relationship with McLean for at least a year, but the status of their connection at the time of the trip is unknown.

Oukhellou and McLean had previously lived together in Dubai, after the end of her relationship with fellow cast member James Lock. In January, she announced that they had ended their romance via a post on Instagram.

Fans have paid tribute to McLean, and shared messages of support to Oukhellou on her social media accounts.

“Thinking of u, praying for you, worried sick, you are so precious,” former Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace wrote underneath Oukhellou’s latest post.