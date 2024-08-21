BBC presenter Lauren Laverne reveals she has cancer

Support truly

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The broadcaster, 46, shared the news on Instagram, urging people to “get checked out”, saying she is lucky to have “caught it early” and is “expected to make a full recovery”.

Alongside a picture of her smiling, the presenter of BBC 6 Music’s breakfast show and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs wrote: “Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

“To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way – I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues – including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support – and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

She continued: “I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today. Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx.”

Laverne took over the job of presenting Desert Island Discs, Radio 4’s flagship interview show, from Kirsty Young in 2018. Over the past six years, she has moved and entertained many listeners with her interviews with Ian Wright, Jamie Dornan, Esther Rantzen, Rob Delaney, Adrian Edmondson and Ruth Jones, to name a few.