GB News viewers react after comedian moons Laurence Fox without him realising

GB News continues to be tormented by pranksters, with the latest incident seeing an unsuspecting Laurence Fox mooned by a comedian on-air.

The channel has suffered from multiple gaffes and technical errors since it launched last weekend, including sound issues and brands pulling out of advertising spots.

On Wednesday (16 June), actor and failed mayoral candidate Laurence Fox appeared on presenter Dan Wootton’s show to answer audience questions.

However, his appearance was disrupted by comedian Adam Pacitti, who managed to moon Fox during the interview without him realising.

“Very subtle mooning from Adam, asking a question to Laurence Fox on Dan Wooton’s GB News show,” writer and radio producer Al Booth observed, adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“That’s made my day,” one person wrote, while another tweeted: “Can’t believe I just saw Adam Pacitti trolling Laurence Fox on GB News.

Pacitti himself posted after the stunt, calling it a “solid night’s work”.

Fox has yet to respond to the prank.

Wootton himself was mocked earlier in the week after he was seen leaning off-camera and asking whether to expect an auto-cue, apparently unaware that he was on-air.