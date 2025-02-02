Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Squid Game star Lee Joo-sil has died months after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The South Korean actor, 81, died today (2 February) at her family home in the city of Uijeongbu, according to Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo.

The performer, who played the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-ho in the second season of Netflix’s smash hit dystopian drama, was diagnosed with the disease in November.

Born in 1944, Lee began her acting career in the Sixties with roles in stage productions and as a voice actor, before landing a steady string of roles in K-dramas.

As well as appearing in Squid Game, she also starred in the 2016 zombie thriller Train to Busan, playing Mrs Woo, the grandmother of protagonist Seok-woo.

She also had a long-standing role in the K-drama The Uncanny Counter, which follows a group of paranormal hunters on the search for evil spirits from the afterlife.

open image in gallery Lee Joo-sil played the mother of Hwang Joon-ho in ‘Squid Game’ ( Netflix )

Lee played Jang Chun-ok, the grandmother of main character So Mun in the series, which is also available to stream on Netflix.

The actor was previously diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in her fifties and was given less than one year to live, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

However, she eventually received the all-clear from doctors 13 years later.

It is not yet known whether Lee will appear in the third and final season of Squid Game, which is set to land on the streaming service in June this year.

open image in gallery ‘Squid Game’ is set to return for its third and final season this year ( Noh Ju-han / Netflix )

The second series of the acclaimed drama topped Netflix’s most-viewed charts in 92 countries around the world, and received the most views ever for a show in its first week, according to the streamer.

It is now Netflix’s seventh most popular non-English show.