Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber, reports say

Lena Dunham has married her boyfriend Luis Felber, according to reports.

The Girls creator, 35, married Felber, also 35, this weekend, a source confirmed to People magazine.

Dunham confirmed she was dating the English-Peruvian musician, known professionally as Attawalpa, during an interview with The New York Times earlier this year.

"It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky," she said in April, calling Felber “the greatest person I’ve ever met”.

On Sunday morning (26 September), Felber posted the song “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies on his Instagram Story with heart and alien emojis.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance in August, attending a screening of Zola at the London iteration of the Sundance Film Festival.

The Independent has contacted Dunham’s representatives for comment.

Dunham’s last public relationship was with music producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff, who she split from in 2018 after dating for five years.

Dunham is set to write and direct a new live-action Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham said in June.

“I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”