Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Les Dennis has compared his Strictly Come Dancing experience to the psychological horror film Black Swan due to the professional dancers’ desire to win.

The 70-year-old, best known for formerly hosting the gameshow Family Fortunes, was the first contestant to leave the 2023 series where he was partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu.

Strictly is currently facing scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants, while two professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training.

Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” made by his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington, while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” the events that happened in the rehearsal room with his celebrity partner Zara McDermott, but denies claims that he “kicked” her.

Speaking about the ongoing scandal facing the dancing show, Dennis told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that his experience was “great” but he felt the pressure from the professional dancers.

“I used to joke to friends that I felt like I was in Black Swan,” he told hosts Richard Madeley and Trisha Goddard.

The 2010 Natalie Portman film Black Swan follows Nina, a troubled ballerina who faces fierce competition and rivalry in her quest for perfection – and a chance to be the prima ballerina in Swan Lake.

open image in gallery Les Dennis on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Dennis continued: “It is tough, your professional partner wants to win as much as you do and they want to push you outside of your comfort zone.”

The presenter explained that he was only in the show for a few weeks, so only got an early glimpse behind the scenes of the 2023 series.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He explained: “I was only there for two weeks and you rehearse with your partner separately. I was in a bubble between home and wherever I was on tour. I was in 42nd Street at the time.”

The Independent has contacted Xu’s representatives for comment.

Dennis was voted out in week two, when he went into the dance-off with his Samba to “Rock The Boat” by Hues Corporation. In the dance, Dennis – dressed in a sailor costume – was lowered onto the stage on an oversized glittery anchor, before meeting Xu on the dancefloor for a charismatic performance.

Speaking about his elimination at the time, Dennis told host Tess Daly: “I’ve had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces... I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for.”

Addressing Xu, he added: “I did as well as I could for you, I hope! That lot up there, I’m going to miss you so much.”

That 2023 series would go on to cause controversy when Sherlock star Abbington left the show, citing “personal reasons”, but later made allegations about the behaviour of her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Abbington said in a recent interview that she and her lawyer are trying to access 50 hours of rehearsal room footage that was filmed during her training with Pernice, which she alleged shows her time “spent in a room that was toxic” with the Strictly professional.

open image in gallery Dennis said he his ‘Strictly’ experience was like the horror film ‘Black Swan’ ( Getty Images for eONE )

In past weeks, The Observer published a report speaking to a number of former production staff who’ve alleged encounters with inappropriate behaviour and a workplace in which “incompetence” is rewarded and “talented” staff are “treated with cruelty”.

The BBC has since announced new welfare protocols for cast and crew for the forthcoming series, and its director general Tim Davie apologised to “anyone [who] has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive”.

Davie continued: “Alongside the fun and entertainment, there will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work, and a will to do well, that’s part of what makes this show. But there are limits and the line should never be crossed.”

But the show goes on – and a new celebrity cast has been announced for the forthcoming 2024 season, with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, singer Toyah Willcox and DIY SOS’s Nick Knowles all being announced on the lineup. You can find the full list of contestants here.