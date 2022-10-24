Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Star reportedly suffered suspected medical emergency while driving
Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.
The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.
According to the LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.
Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.
The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on Instagram. Referring to his followers as “hunker downers”, Jordan would share funny stories from his life in Hollywood or film short skits from his home.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, told Variety in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.
“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”
This article is being updated
