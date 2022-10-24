Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have begun flooding in after the death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan, at the age of 67.

The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, according to multiple reports.

Among those who have since paid tribute to the beloved comedian is his former Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, who wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with.

“Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Star Trek actor George Takei also posted on Twitter about his sadness over the news: “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film.

“The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter recalled Jordan’s viral success during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 with his daily Instagram videos. Referring to his followers as “hunker downers”, Jordan would share funny stories from his life in Hollywood or perform in short skits from his home.

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos,” wrote Carter. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Cardi B shared the news of Jordan’s death on Twitter, writing: “I love him [crying face emojis].” Jordan previously went viral for his reaction to the rapper’s explicit song, “WAP”.

Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin remembered working with Jordan on her first television series, the Nineties police drama Reasonable Doubts. “I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing,” wrote Matlin on Twitter.

“He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account also paid respects to Jordan, sharing an image of the late actor alongside host RuPaul and the message: “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”