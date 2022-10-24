Rishi Sunak to become PM on Tuesday morning after audience with King Charles III
He will be the first non-white British PM, but the third Tory leader in less than two months
Rishi Sunak will become prime minister tomorrow after a meeting with King Charles III.
On Tuesday, the former chancellor will make a statement outside No 10 at about 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace.
At the palace, the King will host an Audience with the new Tory leader – who is the third PM in less than two months – during which he will be invited to form a new government.
He is also the second PM since the monarch was crowned following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.
After the meeting, Mr Sunak will then return to Downing Street where he will make another speech at about 11.35am.
Earlier that morning, his predecessor Liz Truss – who was in office for just 44 days – will be chairing a cabinet meeting at about 9am.
She will then go to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the King before making a statement outside No 10 at 10.15am.
It was officially announced that Mr Sunak had won the Tory leadership contest on Monday afternoon.
Mr Sunak, 42, who was born in Southampton and is of Indian heritage, will become the country’s first non-white prime minister and the youngest one in more than 200 years.
He was promoted to the role after a leadership contest against former PM Boris Johnson, and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.
Ms Truss’s predecessor Mr Johnson never formally declared his candidacy and was evasive about whether he received endorsements from more than 100 Tory MPs. Ms Mordaunt dropped out of the race.
More follows
