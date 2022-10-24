Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak to become PM on Tuesday morning after audience with King Charles III

He will be the first non-white British PM, but the third Tory leader in less than two months

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 24 October 2022 19:22
Comments
Rishi Sunak greeted with cheers from Conservative colleagues after winning race for PM

Rishi Sunak will become prime minister tomorrow after a meeting with King Charles III.

On Tuesday, the former chancellor will make a statement outside No 10 at about 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace.

At the palace, the King will host an Audience with the new Tory leader – who is the third PM in less than two months – during which he will be invited to form a new government.

He is also the second PM since the monarch was crowned following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

After the meeting, Mr Sunak will then return to Downing Street where he will make another speech at about 11.35am.

Recommended

King Charles III, when he was the Prince of Wales, with Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy at a British Asian Trust reception in February

(PA)

Earlier that morning, his predecessor Liz Truss – who was in office for just 44 days – will be chairing a cabinet meeting at about 9am.

She will then go to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the King before making a statement outside No 10 at 10.15am.

It was officially announced that Mr Sunak had won the Tory leadership contest on Monday afternoon.

Mr Sunak, 42, who was born in Southampton and is of Indian heritage, will become the country’s first non-white prime minister and the youngest one in more than 200 years.

He was promoted to the role after a leadership contest against former PM Boris Johnson, and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.

Recommended

Ms Truss’s predecessor Mr Johnson never formally declared his candidacy and was evasive about whether he received endorsements from more than 100 Tory MPs. Ms Mordaunt dropped out of the race.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in