Lily Collins tried to snatch flowers out of Princess Diana's hands as a toddler

'Emily in Paris' star also recalled throwing a toy phone at Prince Charles's head

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 05 January 2022 10:38
Comments
Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer

Lily Collins tried to pull a bouquet of flowers out of Princess Diana’s hands when she was just a toddler.

The Emily in Paris star is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, who had links to the British royal family through his work with The Prince’s Trust.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (4 January), Lily was showed a picture of herself being carried in her mother’s arms while giving the bunch of flowers to Diana.

“I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them I then tried to pull them back,” she said.

“As you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who’s really going to punish me there?”

Lily also recalled playing with toys with Prince Charles when she was around the age of two, and “proceeded to throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head”.

“Were you just hanging out with the royal family all the time?” Corden asked, joking that he didn’t know Prince Charles was “so into Genesis”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily also spoke about stumbling across a poster for Emily in Paris, which had been “vilely defaced” with graffiti.

Luckily, the actor saw the funny side, explaining: “I was given a whole new make-up job and as you do, you take a photo with it.”

Emily in Paris has continued to divide reviewers and watchers alike in its second season, which dropped on Netflix in December.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the “critic-proof” series here.

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now.

