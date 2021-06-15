Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina has called out Chrissy Teigen for a tweet she allegedly posted about her daughter 10 years ago.

The TV personality and model has faced allegations of online bullying over the past few weeks. She recently apologised to fellow model Courtney Stodden after past messages sent to a then-teenage Stodden resurfaced.

In a deleted Twitter post from January 2011, Teigen had allegedly joked about Lohan’s history of self-harm, writing: “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.”

Lohan has so far not commented on Teigen’s bullying, but her mother Dina told The Post: “When someone says hurtful words, they’re not just hurting that person, they’re hurting their siblings, their mother, their grandma. They’re inflicting so much pain.”

Teigen shared a lengthy Medium post on Monday (14 June) seeking to address numerous bullying accusations that have been made against her.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” she wrote. “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done’.

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Teigen described how “a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced”, adding: “I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Without naming anyone specifically, she noted she has apologised to “one person, but there are others – and more than just a few – who I need to say I’m sorry to”, and said she’s in the process of getting in touch with them.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour,” she added. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

