Line of Duty star addresses theory that Chloe Bishop is Tony Gates’s daughter

Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin has responded to fan theories speculating that her character, Chloe Bishop, is the daughter of Tony Gates (Lennie James).

Chloe was introduced in the latest series as AC-12’s newest recruit, replacing Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), who had been working alongside Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) at MIT.

Earlier this series, some viewers noticed that Chloe shares a first name with a character seen when they were much younger – namely Chloe Gates, the daughter of Tony Gates.

Tony was the first ever copper viewers saw under AC-12 investigation in the show’s first series back in 2012.

The character had two daughters with his wife Jools (Kate Ashfield) – one was Natalie, and the other was Chloe, who would be around the same age as Chloe Bishop now.

Fans have speculated that, after Tony died, Chloe took her mother’s maiden name or her stepfather’s surname.

(BBC)

Speaking to Stylist about the theory, Brune-Franklin said: “My family and friends have called me at random times saying, ‘I’ve just seen this article saying you might be Tony Gates’ daughter, are you?’ I have to say, ‘I’m not going to answer these questions because you don’t really want me to answer them either. You love the thrill of the chase.’”

While Chloe’s parentage was not revealed in the season six finale, viewers finally found out the identity of “the Fourth Man” – a feat that many fans said would have been impossible without Chloe’s stellar investigative work.