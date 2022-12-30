Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Compston has addressed ongoing rumours about another series of Line of Duty.

Series six of Line of Duty came to an end in May 2021. While many have speculated that another series is in the pipeline, there has been no official confirmation so far.

Compston, who plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the hit BBC crime drama, was asked about the prospect of a seventh series during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday (30 December).

The Scottish actor said: “Look, nothing’s changed. I’m really chuffed, we’re really delighted people still want us back. That conversation, we had a really honest one [about] whether we were all up for doing it again, and I believe we all are.

“But unfortunately, at this point in time, there’s nothing immediate, there’s nothing coming very soon. I think we’d all like to at some point, it’s just all getting us together.”

He added: “I think probably the best thing is to wait for official confirmation from us, because it’s not fair on the fans either, people getting excited and not knowing what’s gonna happen.”

Earlier this year, Compston’s co-star Adrian Dunbar was among those musing on the prospect of another series, suggesting that it could take the form of a film, or as few as two episodes.

In October, Dunbar also suggested that fans could expect to hear news on the series’s renewal within “a few weeks or months”.

Fans have been divided over reports that the series is set to return, with some expressing scepticism about the veracity of the rumour.

One fan wrote: “Won’t believe it ‘till I see it on their official channels... don’t wanna get my hopes up!”