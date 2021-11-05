TV presenter and all-round entertainer Lionel Blair has died aged 92.

Blair had been a staple on TV since the 1960s, frequently appearing in variety shows and he also hosted the long-running quiz show, Name That Tune.

Born in Canada before the Second World War, Blair later moved to the UK and eventually progressed to a career in the entertainment business on stage and on TV.

Blair would go on to appear alongside the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr and Peggy Lee. In the West End, he appeared in productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Lady Be Good and Pageant.

Blair also made a noteworthy appearance on the 2014 edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

Through his long career in show business, Blair has built up an enormous fanbase, including many colleagues. TV presenter, Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Lionel Blair, 92. A wonderful all-round entertainer and lovely man. Sad news.”

Fellow entertainer Julian Clary also posted: “RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz trooper if ever there was.”

Actor Bonnie Langford tweeted a tribute: “Dear Lionel. Privileged to have been your dance partner.”

Food critic and broadcaster, Jay Rayner wrote: “I had a privileged childhood. Part of that privilege was getting to know some fabulous people, and Lionel Blair was one of them. A lovely, lovely and very talented man. Farewell dear man.”

Entertainer, Michael Ball tweeted: “Just heard we have lost Lionel Blair. A funny, kind, generous, compassionate and gifted man. So sad for his family and for our business. A total one off. RIP lovely man.”

Comedian, Sanjeev Bhaskar posted a tribute: “Sorry to hear that Lionel Blair has died. Met him at numerous evenings over the years and he was always a gent, warm and fun. I loved the fact that he’d always pepper every conversation with a bit of a tap dance. Every single time. And it was glorious.”

No cause of death has yet been revealed.