Lisa Kudrow reveals which Friends star she would ‘do anything’ for

Lisa Kudrow has revealed which of her Friends co-stars she would “do anything” for.
Appearing on Ellen, Kudrow began to play a game with the talk show host where she would be asked a statement and had to fill in the blank.
One line read: “I would do anything blank asked me to,” and Kudrow immediately replied “Courteney Cox. That’s easy.”
Ellen then asked Kudrow: “More than your child?” to which Kudrow joked “You know, if he asks me something that’s inappropriate, I have to say no.”
Kudrow was appearing on the show to promote her role in animated sitcom HouseBroken. In the show, she voices a poodle who runs a support group for other dysfunctional dogs. Other stars who provide voices for the series include Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale and Jason Mantzoukas.
The Friends star previously called for a reboot of the much-loved sitcom with a new cast.
Earlier this year she said: “But a reboot... where they hired other actors? I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be.”
She also confirmed that she had no interest in reprising her role of Phoebe Buffay: “I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies