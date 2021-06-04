Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she had to Google the chords to “Smelly Cat” for her performance at the Friends reunion.

Airing last week, the star-studded TV event saw the cast reunite together on screen for the first time since the show ended to share some of their favourite memories from the series.

One of the most talked-about moments of the special came from Kudrow, as she performed a rendition of “Smelly Cat” with Lady Gaga.

Appearing on Ellen on Thursday (3 June), Kudrow revealed that she had been “really nervous” for the performance of Phoebe Buffay’s song after realising she “had to learn ‘Smelly Cat’ again”.

“I tuned my guitar and then realised I don’t know the chords, but I googled it,” Kudrow explained.

“All the chords were there [for] ‘Smelly Cat’. Thank you world for posting the chords. So I learned it and then my throat closed, I was so panicked. I couldn’t get anything out, I didn’t know what was going to happen but it worked out.”

Earlier this week, Kudrow revealed her favourite moment from the special, choosing a tender moment between Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc that many fans had initially missed.

