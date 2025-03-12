Matt Lucas gives update on Little Britain’s future after being quizzed about revival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Lucas has indicated that Little Britain could return to UK television screens after he and David Walliams were quizzed about the divisive comedy show during an appearance on Lorraine (12 March).

The controversial Noughties sketch comedy was removed from the streaming service in 2020 following a backlash over scenes featuring its creators and stars, Lucas and Walliams, in blackface.

Ofcom research, published in 2023, found that the show was “explicitly racist and outdated”.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, to promote their new podcast, the pair were asked whether the show would ever be able to make a comeback.

“Some of it you would get into trouble if you did that now but a hell of a lot of it is still as funny as ever it was and if you don't want to watch it, don't watch it. So is there going to be any more Little Britain?" asked Lorraine Kelly.

Lucas said: "I don't know," with David asking Kelly: "Would you like to see it? We'll do it, especially for you."

open image in gallery David Walliams and Matt Lucas pose as characters Lou and Andy ( Getty Images )

Responding, Lucas then said: “I suppose if we were to do it again, maybe we would do it on stage. That would be fun because we did do a tour about 20 years ago and it was great fun. I think that would be a good way if we ever did it again.”

The duo were also asked about the show becoming a hit with a younger generation thanks to clips being shared on TikTok.

Walliams replied: “Well my son is 11. Everyone at his school is talking about it. As you rightly said, TikTok, people are sharing on TikTok.

“It's a whole new generation discovering it. I think those social media things are great for one/two minute clips.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

It comes after Lucas issued an apology to Millie Bobby Brown after comparing her to one of his Little Britain characters.

The Stranger Things star, 21, recently responded to online criticism of her appearance, condemning posts and articles commenting on her face, hair, and body as “bullying”.

Lucas, 50, re-shared images of Brown wearing a pink tracksuit and silver hoop earrings with her blonde hair in a messy bun on social media alongside Vicky Pollard’s signature catchphrase: “No but yeah but.”

Following Brown’s statement on the backlash against her new look, Lucas wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 March): “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context.”

open image in gallery ( Getty )

He continued: “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

Lucas added that he thought Brown “looked terrific” and was “mortified” when news outlets reported that he had “slammed” her.