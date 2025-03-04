Millie Bobby Brown slams press for ‘dissecting my face, my body’: ‘This is bullying’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has called out the recent “disturbing” press coverage of her physical appearance, slamming them for “bullying” her.

In a video she shared on her Instagram, the Stranger Things star cited headlines from stories criticising her face, hair, and body, and called out the writers by name.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” Brown’s post begins.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

While Brown debuted in 2013, playing guest roles on several television series, it was her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things in 2016 that turned her into a household name.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown has called out the recent “disturbing” press coverage of her physical appearance, slamming them for “bullying” her ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Brown then goes on to read out the headlines of some of the sexist coverage of her “aging so badly”, as well as the names of the authors she says are “so desperate to tear young women down”.

“I want to talk about some of the articles that have recently released while I’m on my press tour and some of the writers who are so desperate to tear young women down. One article reads, Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly? Written by Lydia Hawken. What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face? Written by John Eli. Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone's mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA. Written by Cassie Carpenter.

“Another article reads, Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new mommy makeover look. Written by Bethann Edwards. Amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance.”

Brown has been making several red carpet events with her new blonde hair, attending the SAG Awards on February 23, the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Electric State, on February 24, and the BRIT Awards on 2 March.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's 'The Electric State' ( Getty Images for Netflix )

“This isn't journalism. This is bullying,” the Enola Holmes star continued.

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices is disturbing. And the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not their own. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.

“Why is it the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than just say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder, what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let's do better, not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without the fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Earlier this week, Brown shared a headline on Instagram from a British Vogue article, which addressed how critics on X, formerly Twitter, claimed she’s “looking older than ever” after she recently dyed her hair blonde. Re-sharing the Vogue article on her Instagram Story, Brown added simply: “@britishvogue, thank you.”

Just two months ago, Brown was forced to clap back at trolls who claimed she “looked 35”.

Brown responded to the comments on her Instagram Story, writing to her followers: “Women grow!! Not sorry about it,” alongside a smiley face emoji.

Brown’s post garnered praise and support, both from fans and people in the entertainment industry.

Mckenna Grace, who also started out as a child actor, commented on Brown’s post, writing: “No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video.”

Sarah Jessica Parker also commented, writing: “Enormously proud of you,” while Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote: “Bravo! You have tremendous influence! My daughter and so many others look up to you Millie! Stay true to yourself!”

Enola Holmes costar Louis Partridge wrote: “Well said Millie. Handled with grace.”

Brown is currently gearing up for the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, due out sometime this year. In December, she shared multiple on-set photos from across the years on her social media, bidding farewell to a role she played for nearly a decade.

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family,” Brown said in the video.